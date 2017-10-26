Dreamer receives Prescott Indivisible scholarship

Franceny Gardea Guitierrez, a student at Yavapai College, was awarded a Dreamer Scholarship by Prescott Indivisible, a local community organization that advocates for social justice, to fund her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal fees. Dreamers were required to renew their status with U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services by Oct. 5.

Guitierrez was awarded the $495 registration fee scholarship after her friend, Sherri Frances, saw the poster for the Prescott Indivisible scholarship. Guitierrez hopes to work with foster children after she receives her degree. She currently uses her bilingual skills as a volunteer with Rotary International and is a Girl Scout Ambassador.

“I was brought to the U.S. when I was 8 months old and it is the only country I have known. I consider myself an American and hope to stay in my country and help children in the foster care system when I graduate,” said Guitierrez.

The Prescott Indivisible Immigration Team worked to alert Dreamers to the expiration dates required to renew their status as well as to provide financial assistance for the fees. According to Susan Jones, Team Leader, the Immigration Team developed an awareness campaign, putting up posters in the local colleges and libraries, and in Alianza Spanish News.

“We received calls from nine donors, five of them after the article on local Dreamers in the Courier, which provided our contact information,” said Jones.

Sherri Frances, who alerted Guitierrez to the Scholarship, is an active community contributor who organized a grief support SOS group for survivors of suicide, is active in Native American ministry with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church parish, and was previously active in the Senior Peer Program with West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.

Information from Prescott Indivisible.