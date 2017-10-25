Watson Dam repairs to take place underwater

Wet weather allowed for record withdrawals from Watson Lake By CINDY BARKS For the first time since the City of Prescott bought Watson and Willow lakes in 1998, the city has reached its maximum allowed levels for withdrawals from the lakes. Interim Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported this week that the city has recharged 3,861 acre-feet of water into the aquifer from lake withdrawals in 2017. The recharge withdrawals were halted in mid-September when the limit was reached, Dotseth said, noting, “It’s the first time we’ve ever reached (the maximum level).” Attributing the high recharge number to the snowy and rainy conditions so far in 2017, he said, “It ended up being a wonderful winter.” For weeks during winter and spring, both Watson and Willow lakes were flowing over their spillways. Dotseth reported in February that the city was able to begin recharging from Watson Lake about a month and a half earlier than normal, because of the full levels in the Salt River Project’s downstream dam system. (A 1971 court stipulation and order restricts Prescott to withdrawing from the lakes for recharge from April 1 through Nov. 30 each year. Earlier withdrawals are allowed only when the SPR’s Verde River system is also full and overflowing). This year’s number compares with 1,085 acre-feet of water recharged throughout 2016. (An acre-foot totals 325,851 gallons). Surface water numbers from the previous decade show that Prescott recharged zero acre-feet in 2007, but then was able to recharge 2,436 acre-feet in 2008. After a slight dip to 1,615 acre-feet in 2009, the number was back up to 2,834 in 2010. Numbers dropped off again in 2011, 2012, and 2013 (552, 450, and 1,342 acre-feet, respectively), and then surged again in 2014 and 2015 to 2,345 and 2,936 acre-feet. Last year, the number had dropped to 1,085 acre-feet. Because of this year’s heavy precipitation, the levels of the two northeast-Prescott lakes remain relatively healthy, despite the withdrawals. Dotseth reported Tuesday, Oct. 24, that Watson Lake is currently 6.11 feet below the spillway, and Willow Lake is at 5.2 feet below its spillway. Both levels are within the city’s “conservation pool” – the minimum level that the city strives to maintain for recreation. That level is 9.5 feet below spill for Watson, and 6.5 feet below spill for Willow Lake.

Repairs on the 98-year-old valves on the Watson Lake Dam will not be the City of Prescott’s typical construction project.

Unlike most public works projects that occur on streets and underground pipes, the valve replacement will take place about 30 feet below the lake’s surface.

In place of the usual backhoes and bulldozers, the job will require an underwater operation by a team of divers, say city officials.

The project got the initial go-ahead from the Prescott City Council this week, with a contract for pre-construction engineering.

Still to come are two more stages, which will include the guaranteed maximum cost and the purchase of the “slide-gate” that will be needed for the upstream (underwater) part of the valve, as well as the repairs on the downstream (dry) side of the valve.

In all, interim Public Works Director Craig Dotseth told the council that the valve-rehabilitation job would cost about $2 million.

In unanimous action Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Prescott City Council approved a $170,000 contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler for the initial engineering that is needed to fix the aging valves that are used to regularly release water from the dam.

The first stage is expected to be complete by February 2018, and the future stages will be presented to the City Council for approval at each stage, according to a city memo.

Dotseth and Public Works Program Development Manager Steve Orosz explained that the dam on Granite Creek was built in 1919 as an irrigation-water reservoir (Watson Lake).

At that time, two valves were built into the dam wall -- allowing water to be withdrawn for a variety of irrigation-related purposes. One of the valves is 36 inches in diameter, while the other is 48 inches.

In recent years, Dotseth said only the 36-inch valve has been operational, because the 48-inch valve, which is lower, is covered with silt on the upstream side.

The city plans to repair only the 36-inch valve, because it is sufficient for the city’s needs to release water.

The City of Prescott bought Watson Lake (along with nearby Willow Lake) from the Chino Valley Irrigation District in 1998 -- partially for recreation, and partially to augment the city’s water portfolio.

Depending on the levels of the lakes, the city withdraws water through the valves each year (mostly from Watson Lake), and directs the water to Prescott’s recharge field near the airport. There, the water is allowed to filter into the ground to replenish the aquifer.

The city receives credit for the recharged water, and is able to allocate those credits for new development. The recharged water makes up a portion of the city’s alternative water fund.

The deteriorating 36-inch valve currently leaks, Dotseth said, the Arizona Department of Water Resources has determined that it needs to be repaired.

“We are losing water (through the leaking valve),” Dotseth said in response to a council question. But, he pointed out that a downstream property right (by the Granite Dells Ranch) requires the city to keep fresh water in Granite Creek.

For that reason, Dotseth said, the city periodically keeps the valve partially open to satisfy the 375-acre-feet-per-year water right. (An acre foot equals about 326,000 gallons of water).

Along with the $170,000 contract that the council approved by a 6-0 vote (Mayor Harry Oberg was absent), the city expects future contracts of: $650,000 for the second stage; and $1.2 million for the third stage.

Councilman Steve Blair asked about the status of 48-inch valve and whether the 36-inch valve was also in danger of being covered with silt on the upstream side. “How long before the 36-inch is compromised?” he asked.

Dotseth noted that the 36-inch valve is about 15 feet higher than the 48-inch valve. And because the city regularly opens and uses the 36-inch valve, he said the valve should remain clear of silt.

Noting that the existing valves lasted nearly 100 years, Orosz said, “We think these valves will last another 100 years.”