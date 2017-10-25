Truck causes brief Highway 89A closure

Highway 89A was briefly closed Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, around 5:50 a.m. at milepost 330, because of a tractor trailer rig getting stuck, according to Bart Graves at the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

It is an area where signs are clearly posted prohibiting vehicles longer than 50 feet, officials said. Due to the hairpin turn at milepost 330, the driver was unable to negotiate the turn, Graves wrote in an email.

Two tow trucks lifted up the trailer, Graves wrote. Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair stated the highway was re-opened at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, Graves wrote.