Parents: Get the Yavapai Kids app

Busy parents, wouldn’t it be great to have a free smartphone app that features reliable, local information on child care, education, health care, support services and more?

Look no more, the Big & Little Kids Book — A Yavapai Kids Resource Guide mobile phone app — sponsored by the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County — is just a download away for your iPhone, Android or tablets.

Get the App

The app is the next evolution of the Big & Little Kids Book — A Yavapai Kids Resource Guide, which has been published in Yavapai County for nearly 25 years. The guide includes resources for families with “little” kids — birth to age 5 — and “big” kids between ages 6 and 18.

“Each year, Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has demonstrated our commitment to the children of our community by updating the Guide and improving its format,” said Carol Chamberlain, regional director for Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County. “This year marks our full transition to a digital format that can be updated continuously as new resources become available in our community.”

Lots of Resources

The Guide outlines resources for Yavapai County families in many categories, including child care, clothing, counseling, education, finances, food and shelter, health agencies, hotlines for aid and referrals support groups, and services for children with disabilities or special needs.

Sponsored by YRMC

“There are many wonderful services available in our communities that Yavapai County families may not know about,” said Robbie Nicol, Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s executive director of community outreach and philanthropy. “YRMC has been a proud supporter of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County’s important effort to help young families find the information, support and resources they need to raise healthy children.”

For more information about the Guide — including how to contribute information to it — contact Lisa Sahady, regional philanthropic adviser for the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County, at 928-583-7815.

Information from YRMC Health Connect.