Obituary: Thelma Dollie Cahill

Thelma Dollie Cahill, age 92 of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. She was born in 1924 to Henry and Alma Kruse of Carrollton, Missouri. She and her husband Dale, (deceased 1995), lived in Prescott since 1960.

She is survived by her son, Jack Cahill (Marcia); daughters Cherine Kent (Dick) and Susan Cahill (Kip Brees); three grandchildren, Elliott Swanson (Katrina), Shani Flippo (Eric) and Shelley Flippo (Byron); and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Henry Kruse (Vera); and two sisters, Pauline Armstrong and Elizabeth Miller.



Her faith in God led her life. She loved all and was loved by all!

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Funeral Home at 8167 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Information provided by survivors.