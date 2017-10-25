Five teens charged with murder after throwing rocks off overpass at driver

From left to right, Trevor Gray, 15, Alexzander Miller, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Kyle Anger, 17, all of Clio, Mich., appear for their arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Along with Clio resident Mark Sekelsky, 16, not pictured, the teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75. (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 25, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    photo

    Kyle Anger, who turns 18 next week, is accused of throwing the 6-pound rock that killed 32-year-old Ken White. (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive via AP)

    photo

    (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

    FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday declined to set a bond and release five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder after a rock thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75 killed a man.

    Not-guilty pleas were entered in a Genesee County court, six days after Ken White, 32, was killed by a 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) rock. He was a passenger in a van.

    The teens are charged as adults. Kyle Anger, who turns 18 next week, is accused of throwing the rock that hit the van. He’s being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention.

    “It’s just a sad situation that hopefully will be determined by the facts of the case,” said Erwin Meiers, an attorney for Trevor Gray, 15.

    Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit. Other cars were damaged.

    photo

    Family of Ken White, who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75, listen as the alleged perpetrators are arraigned Tuesday. (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

    “I can’t give them enough punishment,” said White’s father, Kenny White. “Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don’t get none of that no more.”

    The teens also face charges of conspiracy and property destruction. The others are 16-year-olds Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne, and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller.

    Sekelsky’s attorney, Frank Manley, called White’s death a tragedy but cautioned against a “mob mentality” and a “one-size-justice-fits-all” for the five defendants.

