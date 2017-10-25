Dear Annie: Animals need divided attention

Dear Annie: My husband and I have had a cat for two years, and it is amazing how close we are to that little furry animal. He is a Persian longhair and full of love. He purrs whenever he is held or sits in your lap. Also, we just adopted a Great Pyrenees dog. We did not know much about this breed but are pleasantly surprised at how gentle she is. She ignores the cat and is wonderful with children. Yet she is a fantastic protection dog. I read that Great Pyrenees protect sheep and other livestock and chase away wolves and cheetahs, so you can imagine how powerful they are. We got her because there have been a series of break-ins in our neighborhood and we were advised that a big dog can be great protection against burglars.

The problem is that our dog, sweet as she is, demands total attention. When either of us holds the cat, she comes over and says, through her body language, “Hold me instead.” We’re not sure how to handle this so both animals feel loved and appreciated. — Cats and Dogs

Dear Cats and Dogs: You are blessed to have such loving animals and smart to take their feelings seriously. In a 2014 study, researchers at the University of California, San Diego found evidence that dogs do in fact experience jealousy. So for the cat’s sake, as well as the dog’s, it is important to reassure your dog by petting her at the same time. Either you or your husband can hold the cat while the other pets the dog. If you are alone, then pet both animals at the same time. As long as you pet them both, your household will literally be in good hands.

Dear Readers: One of the many joys of writing this column is finding out which topics resonate with readers. Most recently, it was business cards. I have chosen two of the many letters I received on this issue. Hope you enjoy reading them as much as I did.

Dear Annie: It was very heartening to read that you strongly recommend business cards and thank-you notes. I have found that the younger generation of businesspeople are not very businesslike. The most exasperating lazy habit is that so many don’t even sign their email. They expect you to extract their name from their email address. Signature blocks make a business card valuable, and these cards eliminate the need to Google for contact information. — Dial Generation Nanny

Dear Nanny: You are not alone, as you will see by the next letter.

Dear Annie: This morning, my father walked into the office and handed me your column about handing out business cards. We run and operate a family business that was established by my grandfather in 1959, founded on old-school principles. The importance of networking, being involved in the community, and getting your name out there has been preached to me over the years. It was refreshing to read your opinion that business cards hold a lot of importance and value. And I liked that you mentioned sending a handwritten thank-you card. These small things really do make a big difference. I couldn’t agree more, and you’ve helped put an exclamation point on what my grandfather and my father have been preaching to me. I think it made my father’s day, judging by the smile on his face when he handed me the article.

Dear Patrick: You made my day — judging by the smile on my face! Thank you. And you’re right; good manners go a long way toward business success.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com. To find out more about Annie Lane and read features by other Creators Syndicate columnists and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.