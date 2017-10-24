Winter Preview: Eagle hoops hoping experience will pay off in 2017-18

The Embry-Riddle men’s basketball program enters its third season in existence with one key element it never had before.

Experience.

With six players remaining from the inaugural Eagles squad that won just four games in 2015-16, and nine total returners from last season’s club that doubled their win total and finished just one game out of the Cal-Pac Conference Tournament, it’s likely Embry-Riddle’s time to arrive.

Head coach Eric Fundalewicz said one of the biggest advantages in addition to experience for his club will be its “maturity.”

“We’re primarily upper classman now. We have a lot of experience and they have that ‘been there, done that’ thing going,” Fundalewicz said Tuesday afternoon before practice.

The third-year coach said Eagles players know the system, and they know what to expect.

“Today’s practice is No. 20. Compared to last year and the year before, we’re light years ahead of where we’ve been on practice No. 20,” Fundalewicz said.

Every new season comes with a certain excitement and hope of success, but this year’s club isn’t searching for an identity like in the past, and that’s a good thing.

“We understand what the team is capable of offensively and defensively instead of trying to fit square pegs in round holes,” Fundalewicz said.

The Eagles expect to push the ball a little more on offense this season, while playing more zone defensively, including the half-court trap that was rated one of the best in the nation analytically.

TOP RETURNERS

The Eagles return nine players from last year’s squad that finished 8-18 overall but won three of their final four games including big wins over UC-Merced, Antelope Valley and La Sierra.

Juniors Logan Skurdal, Sean Wood, Joseph Jewell, Calvin Carmichael and Marshall Thompson all return. Jewell will be out until late November due to a prestigious internship with American Airlines.

Senior Jaran Hoover returns, along with sophomores Nick Johnson, Trace Edmier and local Bradshaw Mountain product Gilbert Ibarra.

TOP NEWCOMERS

Fundalewicz signed two freshman this offseason in Georgetown, Texas, native Kaden Herbert, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard, and Carter Kosiak, a 6-foot-8, 175-pound forward from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Also signing on to play basketball for the Eagles this offseason was Wenatchee Valley College product Ryan Skurdal, who is a junior redshirt transfer.

Skurdal, Logan’s younger brother, will likely see a lot of time at the point guard position for Embry-Riddle this season.

“We haven’t played with a traditional point guard the last two years. Greg (Edwards) and Gilbert did great job, but both are more scoring guards,” Fundalewicz said. “Now we can shift guys into their normal positions and get more out of them.”

OUTLOOK

Embry-Riddle was picked to finish sixth in the 2017-18 Cal-Pac Coaches Preseason Poll released a week ago. Benedictine-Mesa was picked to finish first, while Pacific Union (2nd) and Antelope Valley (3rd) wrapped up the top three.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle (0-0, 0-0 Cal-Pac) opens the 2017-18 season at home against Sagu-American Indian University tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

