Sports in Brief: Tiger Woods set to enter plea bargain for DUI arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Tiger Woods is expected to enter Friday is one of several across the country aimed at reducing the number of repeat offenders and backlogs of court cases.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing to reckless driving, a less severe charge than driving under the influence, as part of a Palm Beach County, Florida, program that has graduated almost 2,500 first-time offenders since it began four years ago.

Deputy State Attorney Richard Clausi, who oversees the county's misdemeanor prosecutions, said that less than 1 percent of the program's participants have reoffended. He said the key has been getting offenders to take responsibility for their actions without requiring a trial and making sure they complete the program.

"It's still early, but we think it has been a success," he said.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, according to court records, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests.

NBA fines Suns' Jackson $35,000 for 'menacing gesture'

PHOENIX — The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for "making a menacing gesture" on the playing court and "directing inappropriate language at a fan."

The incident occurred in the Suns' 130-88 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles last Saturday night.

Video appeared to show Jackson forming his fingers as a pretend gun and pointing it at the fan, but Jackson disputed that characterization.

Jackson said the fan had been heckling him loudly and aggressively throughout the game and that he wrongly decided to respond.

Jackson said at first he intended to flip his middle finger at the heckler but decided against it and that indecision led to his hand appearing to be a pretend gun.

Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

PHILADELPHIA — Staying on top became a little tougher for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday's 34-24 win over Washington.

Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Those are two big losses for the NFL-leading Eagles (6-1).

"Both of them are obviously significant," coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. "They will be missed."

The Eagles already lost veteran return specialist Darren Sproles and special teams ace Chris Maragos to season-ending injuries. Top cornerback Ronald Darby has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

"When you look at the injury list and the guys that we've lost, guys that are significant starters and role players, leaders on your football team, captains of your football team, it can make an impact," Pederson said. "It's definitely the next-man-up (mentality). We still have a lot of football left."

Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes Peters' spot. Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks against the Redskins.

Peters has anchored Philadelphia's offensive line for a decade. He's a team leader and teammates showed their respect by surrounding the cart before it took him off the field.

"He is a legend around here," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "He is a future Hall of Famer. We love that guy. He means a lot to us."

Hicks is a top playmaker on defense. He has seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 31 games.

Women finally get their day at Pebble Beach for US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The women are finally getting their day at Pebble Beach.

The USGA said Tuesday the U.S. Women's Open will be held at Pebble Beach in 2023, making good on a decade-old pledge to hold the biggest event in women's golf on one of the most famous courses in America.

The USGA also said Pebble Beach will host the U.S. Open for the seventh time in 2027, giving California four U.S. Opens in a nine-year stretch starting in 2019.

Pebble has hosted the U.S. Women's Amateur twice, but never the Women's Open.

Former USGA president Walter Driver said in 2004 that Pebble Beach had expressed interest in hosting the Women's Open. Three years later, former USGA executive director David Fay all but guaranteed the Women's Open going to Pebble Beach. "We know the year — it's 2014 — but we have not finalized the date," Fay said in 2007.

Instead, the U.S. Open and Women's Open were staged in consecutive weeks at Pinehurst No. 2 that year.

Pebble Beach will be the ninth course that has hosted the men's and women's U.S. Open.

"The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf's greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game," USGA president Diana Murphy said.

By awarding the 2027 U.S. Open to Pebble Beach, the USGA is bypassing an immediate return to The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the USGA first offered 2027 to Olympic, but that contract talks stalled.

Olympic has held the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012.

The USGA, which for years battled the perception of having an East Coast bias, is taking the U.S. Open to Pebble Beach in 2019, Torrey Pines in San Diego in 2021, Los Angeles Country Club in 2023 and a return to Pebble in 2027. That gives it the opportunity to be played in prime time.