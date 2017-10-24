Prep Golf: Badgers finish 13th at D-II state meet

On the second and final day of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division II State Golf Championships Tuesday in Tucson, Prescott placed 13th out of 15 teams that compiled full team scores.

At the Omni Tucson National, the Section 7 champion Badgers compiled a two-day total of +121 (+68, +53). Arcadia cruised to the team state title with a minus-3 total (minus-4, +1).

Sunrise Mountain’s Blake Lorenz won the individual state championship by one stroke with a minus-9 total (minus-5, minus-4).

Team No. 3 golfer Brance Christopherson shot a +25 (+13, +12) to lead Prescott. Joey Christopherson +36 (+20, +16), Payton Peterson +36 (+21, +15) and Dillan Osborn +40 (+14, +26) followed.

Sophomore Beniam Osterloh and senior Chase Kasun split their rounds, with Osterloh firing a +22 in the first round Monday and Kasun registering a +10 in the second round.

“Overall, it was a very good season; we [either] exceeded or met our expectations,” Prescott coach Tony Dalton said. “We were ranked 14th [in Division II] and finished 13th.”

On Monday, the state-qualifying golfers played on Omni’s Catalina course, which is wide open and flat. On Tuesday, they competed on the Sonoran course, which is hillier.

“We had not played there before,” Dalton said of the Omni Tucson National. “The boys were great. Their attitude was fantastic. They enjoyed it, and it’s an experience that they will remember.”