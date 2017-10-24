Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly stealing dirt bikes, ATV

Cottonwood authorities seek info to locate, recover stolen Honda CR85

Ashley Campos, Taylor Diaz, and Gregory Holm

Ashley Campos, Taylor Diaz, and Gregory Holm

Staff Report

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 11:05 a.m.

    • photo

    Everything was recovered except for the red 2003 Honda CR85 dirt bike. (Cottonwood Police Department)

    COTTONWOOD – Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing three dirt bikes and one four-wheel ATV during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 at D&K Cycle in Cottonwood.

    Everything was recovered except for the red 2003 Honda CR85 dirt bike, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

    During the investigation, and with the assistance from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 24-year-old Taylor Diaz; 35-year-old Gregory Holm; and 26-year-old Ashley Campos were located and arrested.

    All of the suspects are from Camp Verde.

    Diaz was out on bond after CVMO arrested him for several counts of burglary, theft, and related charges.

    photo

    The unrecovered dirt bike has a unique Thor® decal on the back.

    All three were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center where they were charged with burglary and theft, according to police.

    The dirt bike has a red frame/gas tank and a unique Thor® decal on the back. Cottonwood Police are unable to provide better quality images at this time.

    If anyone has information that will lead to the location and recovery of the Red 2003 Honda CR85 they are encouraged to call the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

    More like this story