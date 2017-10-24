Photo: Badger volleyball swept by rival Flagstaff

Prescott volleyball player Daphne Skinner slams home an early kill as the Badgers hosted rival Flagstaff on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Prescott.

The No. 14-ranked Badgers (11-18, 7-4 Grand Canyon) wrap up the 2017 regular season with a road match at Shadow Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 26. Official start time is set for 6 p.m.