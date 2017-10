Gorgeous Phoebe is a 2-year-old hound mix looking for her forever home. Phoebe is still very puppy-like and could benefit from learning some commands like sit and stay. Phoebe loves attention and takes treats nicely. She also enjoys laying at her handler’s feet and relaxing. Meet her at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at yavapaihumane.org.