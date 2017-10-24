Pet Focus: UAF ‘Superstar of the Week’ — Bootsey

Bootsey is looking for a new home because his owner can no longer take care of him. He’s a gray and black shorthair tabby with cute white mittens who was born June 12, 2007. He is a bit shy at first but when he gets to know you, he enjoys a lot of petting and loving from you. Bootsey is great with men and women. He has lived with other cats with whom he shared a close bond. Bootsey is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is neutered. As the UAF Superstar of the Week his adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. Learn more about Bootsey by calling Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about him on UAF’s website, UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.