Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Jessie

Here, Jessie enjoys the smell of fresh catnip. He is a 6-year-old white and dark gray tabby — a rare male kitty. He is a classic tabby and actually has five colors: white, black, gray, brown and red. Jessie’s owner passed away and now he is at Miss Kitty’s waiting for a new family. He is sweet, affectionate, and talkative. Come see this beautifully marked, special boy. Stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment to see him or all the other cats at Miss Kitty’s. Our kittens are at PetSmart (next to Costco) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. See all of Miss Kitty’s cats and kittens on Petfinder and Facebook.