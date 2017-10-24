Pet Focus: Circle L — Barney

My name is Barney. I’m an 8-year-old Rottweiler mix, medium build. I would do best as an only dog because others seem to make me very nervous. I’m not sure if it’s because I was attacked when I was younger, but I like being the only pet in the house. I love my humans, everyone I’ve ever met. My previous owner turned me into the shelter because they wanted another dog and since I wasn’t happy about it they decided to get rid of me. I’m very sad about that because I’m sure at one time they did love me. I am a bit overweight, but with some good walks, which is what I really love, and the right diet I can be at a good size again. Please don’t overlook me because of my size, or age, or that I have to be an only pet. I will still make you very happy and that just means that we will have more time to spend together.