Hi, I’m Rosalee. I was found trying to survive on the porch of a halfway house and having a tough time. My DOB is approximately January 2015. I am sweet and love people but other cats ... not so much. I’m not aggressive with cats, I just don’t want to interact. A single-cat home would be good for me. I am waiting to find someone I can call my own! Come see Rosalee during Catty Shack adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.