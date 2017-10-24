Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving

Eila Campbell, 94, says she figured she might not “make it for another year” at her age, so she took the 10,000-foot plunge on Sunday at Hazleton Regional Airport. (Above the Poconos Skydivers/YouTube)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

    Williamsport resident Eila (AY’-lah) Campbell says she figured she might not “make it for another year” at her age, so she took the 10,000-foot (3,048-meter) plunge on Sunday at Hazleton Regional Airport.

    Granddaughter Sara Schuelke (SHOOL’-kee) and great-granddaughter Jess Fox also jumped. Each woman jumped separately but in tandem with an instructor.

    Campbell described the free fall as “kind of a wow” and says she’d skydive again.

    The owner of Above the Poconos Skydives says he’s never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.

