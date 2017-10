Dwyn Lewis Larson, 78, passed away Oct. 19, 2017, in Cordes Lakes, Arizona. Dwyn was born April 5, 1939, in St. Johns, Arizona. Funeral Service to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spring Valley Road, Mayer, Arizona, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment will be at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery in Prescott at 1:30 p.m. Affordable Burial & Cremation handled all arrangements.