Letter: Vets and Alzheimer’s

Editor:

Ever wonder about advertisements peddling memory loss reversal? Most fall into two categories: Their benefits ring hollow when subjected to more rigorous scrutiny or the amount consumed to gain appreciable benefit would horrify a cardiac doctor.

There are only two FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatments: Arricept-class meds and Namenda. Both have none to modest benefits, delaying progression by several months, at best. Since 2000, all 75-plus dementia remedies developed by pharmaceuticals failed FDA testing trials. While other major diseases are experiencing declining fatality rates, Alzheimer’s is increasing and will continue to grow because the primary risk factor is age. The longer we live, the greater the chance it will afflict us. As life expectancy increases and other diseases become marginalized, Alzheimer’s will continue an upward course of devastation.



With Veterans Day approaching, let us not forget our servicemen who are at an even greater risk for battling Alzheimer’s. Persons with PTSD have a higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s. Combat experience in general and modern warfare tactics such as roadside bombs render veterans more susceptible to neurological impairment and PSTD. Accordingly, vets are uniquely at risk for dementia related diseases.

Congress and the NIH are just fully realizing the scourge Alzheimer’s will pose to future generations. A stressed VA system needs more resources to handle a potential surge in vets suffering from dementia. Caregiving for Alzheimer’s patients is the most costly and time demanding of all major diseases. With no new treatments and increased exposure because we are living longer, there needs to be more research into remedies for managing the disease and finding a cure.

Bill Jacobs

Prescott