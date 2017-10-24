As far right rises, LGBTQ gun group hits firing line in NY

Jon Falstaff, left, shows Emily Lynch how to properly stand and hold a shotgun during a training session for the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club in Victor, N.Y. A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous have decided to take up arms. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Jon Falstaff, left, shows Emily Lynch how to properly stand and hold a shotgun during a training session for the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club in Victor, N.Y. A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous have decided to take up arms. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 6 a.m.

    • LGBTQ Group Takes Up Arms With Rise of Far Right by Associated Press

    photo

    Zora Gussow, left, waits with a shotgun for a clay target to be thrown during a training session of the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club in Victor, N.Y. The members stress they are about empowerment and self-defense, not offense. But some veteran activists say they're concerned that this will add to an unnecessary arms race and eventually cause more danger. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The former pacifist pumped a shotgun at the firing line.

    Lore McSpadden never touched a gun before the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club started this past year. Now McSpadden is among the shooters routinely yelling, "Pull!" and blasting at clay pigeons angling over a mowed field near Rochester.

    Trigger Warning members are anxious about armed and organized extremists who seem increasingly emboldened. Their response has a touch of symmetry to it: They started a club to teach members how to take up arms.

    "It's a way to assert our strength," said Jake Allen, 27, who helped form the group. "Often, queer people are thought of as being weak, as being defenseless, and I think in many ways this pushes back against that. And I want white supremacists and neo-Nazis to know that queer people are taking steps necessary to protect themselves."

    Trigger Warning members meet once a month to shoot still targets and saucer-shaped pigeons. The 18 dues-paying members are all LGBTQ, many just learning about guns.

    More like this story