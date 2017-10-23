Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Child of the Week: Diego

Diego loves his new home in Prescott Valley. He thinks it would be perfect if he could just have a Big Brother to spend some time with.

“I would like to go on adventures,’’ Diego said. “I like finding animals.’’

Diego, who will be 7 soon, is in the first grade.

“I learned today that there are mountain lions in Arizona,” Diego said after a recent school day.

Like many children, Diego has a special affinity for dinosaurs. “I especially like raptors,’’ Diego said. “They are so strong.”

Not surprisingly, Diego is going to be a Tyrannosaurus Rex for Halloween.

“Dinosaur DNA is so powerful,’’ Diego said. “You could maybe take their DNA and put it in something else, and make that really powerful.”

Diego’s mom feels he needs a positive male influence in his life, someone to show him how to be a good and courteous man. A man who can take Diego outside for those adventures he craves.

If this sounds like you, you might be the best Big Brother Diego could have. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135 or visit www.azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has many other ways people can be involved.