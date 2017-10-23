Teacher on leave after parent says she washed student’s hair

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe elementary school teacher was placed on administrative leave after police and school officials say she washed students’ hair in class because it was too fragrant for her sensitive nose.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the parent of a 6-year-old student told the principal of the Nina Otero Community School on Tuesday that Maria Bernardez had washed her son’s hair. The incident was reported to police, and school officials say the teacher washed other students’ hair as well.

Bernardez denied the allegation and said some students washed their own hair after recess.

Superintendent Veronica Garcia says the school does not tolerate any kind of inappropriate physical contact with students.

Police spokesman Greg Gurule says the report was only for documenting purposes and “there’s no legal issue here.”