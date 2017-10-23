Shoot or don’t shoot: Local police academy begins using new $250,000 simulator

Don Stewart was the first member of the public to brave Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy’s (NARTA) brand-new training simulator.

As a participant of the 2017 Citizens Police Academy, Stewart and a select number of other community members had special access to the new system on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Presented with a choice of handgun or assault rifle, Stewart chose the smaller caliber.

All of the weapons used with the system are real and feature life-like recoil. The only difference is their live fire capability has been replaced with laser barrels and compressed air fittings.

“So you have to maintain all the fundamentals of marksmanship,” said NARTA Class Sgt. Corey Kasun, who was leading the introduction to the new system. “Everything’s the same as shooting a real gun.”

Stewart then stepped onto an elevated platform, where five projector screens consumed 300 degrees of his view.

Of the more than 100 scenarios on the program, Kasun started Stewart off with something relatively simple: One male subject is yelling at a female in a residential alleyway. Initial reports indicate that the female may be involved in prostitution.

Each scenario is professionally produced with actors and special effects where needed, according to VirTra, the company in Tempe that builds the systems.

When Stewart confronted the simulation, he immediately began to use verbal commands in an attempt to gain control of the situation.



“Folks, folks, folks, pay attention over here,” Stewart said. “Put your hands out where I can see them.”

Soon after, the male in the scenario quickly pulled out a handgun from his sweatshirt. Shots were exchanged. The perpetrator went down and the simulation ended.

“I would be dead,” Stewart said right after.

From his review of the scenario, he was too close to the suspects. Had his gun been in its holster instead of in his hand, he would not have had enough time to pull it before the perpetrator fired several rounds.

“When did you make the decision to use deadly force?” Kasun asked him.

“As his hand was coming out of his shirt,” Stewart responded. “I didn’t see a firearm. All I saw was a movement and I was way too close to say my life wasn’t in jeopardy.”

Kasun said Stewart made the right decision given the way the suspect was acting and the quick action that was made to pull something out of his shirt.

“If I wait to see a gun here (indicating in front of him), I’m too late and I’m betting on good luck, not good tactics,” Kasun said. “Bottom line, my family deserves better than that.”

These sort of post-operation discussions are integral to the training process. New recruits are required to not only make the right decision to pass the course, but also be able to explain why they did what they did.

“So they need to know their justification for each force,” Kasun said.

This new system, called V-300, is a significant upgrade from the MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives) simulator that had been used at NARTA since 2006.

“The previous one got a little outdated,” Kasun said. “Once you’ve run out of scenarios and agencies have seen all of the scenarios, the training value really goes down.”

The state recently acquired seven of the $250,000 systems and gave them to organizations that could effectively share them regionally with other law enforcement agencies.

Being a regional training facility, NARTA’s application for one was quickly approved.

“It is open for every agency in northern Arizona to utilize,” Kasun said.

The first NARTA class of new recruits will have the opportunity to use the system for the first time this week.