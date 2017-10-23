Power outage along Highway 69, Gateway Mall area

Electrical power went out Monday morning to 598 customers along Highway 69 in Prescott near Gateway Mall and Walmart, an Arizona Public Service spokesperson said. Trader Joe’s is also without power.

APS first responders are working on locating the cause of the outage and restoring power. Other customers have had power restored by transferring the load to other lines.

Estimated time for power restoration for all customers is 2 p.m. depending on determining what caused the issue. The cause could be a whole host of things, the spokesperson said.