Local Sports in Brief: Local horseshoe pitchers compete in Utah

Jay Mast and Dave Loving of Prescott Valley recently teamed up to win silver in the 50-percent doubles division at the Huntsman World Senior Games on Oct. 16-19 in St. George, Utah. Mast, who recently won the Arizona State Singles Tournament, took gold during the singles tournament at the Huntsman World Senior Games.

5 Roughriders named All-ACCAC performers

Five Yavapai College men’s soccer players were named to the 2017 All-ACCAC Team after the Roughriders finished 17-2-3 overall and shared the ACCAC title with Pima Community College. Freshman midfielder Jose Perez Flores, sophomore defender Ricardo Nunez-Arellano and sophomore midfielder Johnny Ramirez were all selected first team All-ACCAC. Freshman forward William Baynham and sophomore midfielder John Scearce were named to the second team. Baynham led the Roughridres with 22 goals and 15 assists, and led the ACCAC in points with 59. The Roughriders now have 138 total players in the 29-year history of the program to take home All-Region awards.

Governor seeking to fill Game and Fish Commission position

The governor’s office is currently accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, which must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Gov. Doug Ducey seeks members who are well informed and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation. In accordance with Arizona law, the Game and Fish Commission is required to be politically balanced and representative of all 15 counties, therefore the commission vacancy is available to registered residents of Yavapai County, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties are eligible. To apply online, visit bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application. For more information, call 602-542-2449.