Editor:

Today, Wednesday, Oct. 18, my car broke down on Highway 69 just before the intersection of Gateway Boulevard. A good Samaritan named Ron from the Methodist Church risked getting hurt by traffic and managed to push my car to the side of the road, so that I was out of danger. He and the tow truck driver from TNT, Jerry, were like guardian angels for me. With all the hate in the world today, there are many good people yet.

God bless you both.

Nancy Horvath

Prescott Valley