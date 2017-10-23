Halloween photos and K9 Tricks for Treats will benefit animals

Put on your best costumes and head to Whiskers Barkery at 225 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to have a Halloween photo taken of your pet and family.

The cost is $10 for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5-by-7-inch print. All proceeds will benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary.

Whiskers Barkery is also hosting Tricks for Treats through downtown Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. Signup is at 3:45 p.m. and a $10 donation will benefit Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit. Participation is limited to 100.

Yappy Hour with free people and pet treats will take place at Whiskers from 4 to 7 p.m. The festivities will include a costume contest and a raffle drawing at 6:30.

For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit UAF’s website at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information from UAF.