Halloween photos and K9 Tricks for Treats will benefit animals

Halloween photos of your family pets will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, during Yappy Hour at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St, in Prescott. (United Animal Friends/Courtesy)

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Put on your best costumes and head to Whiskers Barkery at 225 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to have a Halloween photo taken of your pet and family.

    The cost is $10 for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5-by-7-inch print. All proceeds will benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary.

    Whiskers Barkery is also hosting Tricks for Treats through downtown Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. Signup is at 3:45 p.m. and a $10 donation will benefit Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit. Participation is limited to 100.

    Yappy Hour with free people and pet treats will take place at Whiskers from 4 to 7 p.m. The festivities will include a costume contest and a raffle drawing at 6:30.

    For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit UAF’s website at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

    Information from UAF.

