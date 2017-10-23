Former Roughrider Ken Giles in World Series

Since his time pitching at Roughrider Park on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott, Ken Giles has become one of the best closers in the Major Leagues for the Houston Astros, and now he’s heading to the World Series.

Giles, 27, earned 35 saves with a 2.30 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 63 games this season for the Astros. Giles was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Yavapai College in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He posted a 1.18 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched at Yavapai.

Giles and the Astros are in Los Angeles for game one of the World Series against the Dodgers. First pitch tonight is set for 5:09 p.m.