New Yavapai County program brings together victims, criminals

Adult victims and offenders of most crimes within Yavapai County now have the opportunity to meet through a program recently launched by the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Called the Adult Victim Offender Mediation and Dialogue Program, it’s designed to help build understanding between the two parties and address any unresolved emotions that may have developed from the situation.

Heather Seets, Yavapai County Superior Court’s alternative dispute resolution services program manager, said she became inspired to start the program in the adult courts when she saw how successful it was in the county’s juvenile system.

“I looked around and saw all of the programs that we have available for children and the services they are offered and I began to realize that restorative justice programs are somewhat rare when it comes to adults,” Seets said. “I think people see a future for children and they believe they can make an impact if they are helped early on, but I think sometimes we give up on adults. The fact of the matter is some of the worst damage is caused by adults and, therefore, some of the most healing is possible. I think the higher the stakes, the more probability for transformation.”

To help her colleagues understand the impact mediation can have in people’s lives, Seets invited two women to Prescott so they may share their personal stories.

One was Jo Berry. In 1984, Berry’s father was killed in a terrorist attack known as the Brighton hotel bombing in the United Kingdom.

Years later, she chose to meet the man who planted that bomb, Patrick Magee.

From that initial three-hour meeting came a lifelong journey together speaking and demonstrating their ability to see each other’s humanity, dignity and respect.

“There’s a wonderful expression that if you’re going for revenge, it’s like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die,” Berry said. “I feel I had no control over what happened to my dad, but I have complete control over what I do with it.”

Seets did some research and could not find any organization in Arizona — within the court system or otherwise — that offered mediation services of this kind for adults.

“It may even be the only one of its kind in the nation, because it’s sponsored by the superior court,” Seets said. “The rest of them are usually done by like nonprofits or churches, that kind of thing.”

The way it works

Right now the only cases that strictly don’t qualify for the Adult Victim Offender Mediation and Dialogue Program are ones involving a sexual or domestic violence offense.

Otherwise, victims or offenders are allowed to request mediation, or a judge can recommend it.

A team of mediators then reaches out to the individual parties. If both sides agree to the process, then additional vetting takes place to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“You try to go through every possible thing so there are no surprises once you get them face to face,” Seets said.



The program has technically already begun, but Seets doesn’t anticipate having a full staff for it until early next year.

At the moment, it is primarily being funded by a small grant from the Arizona Community Foundation. The Yavapai County Adult Probation Department has also assisted in getting it off the ground.

Moving forward, Seets hopes to acquire additional grant funding from both within the state and federally.



“I have estimated (depending on the amount of referrals) that the program will cost approximately $15,000 a year to begin with,” she said.