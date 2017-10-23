Century-old valves on Watson Lake Dam up for repair

Deteriorating valves on the Watson Lake Dam could be in line for repairs soon.

At its 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, voting session, the Prescott City Council will consider a $170,000 contract with the AMEC Foster Wheeler firm to do “pre-construction” services on the project.

A city memo explains that the dam was built as an irrigation water reservoir in 1919, with two outlet pipes – one at 36 inches in diameter, and another at 48 inches.

Now, after nearly a 100 years, the pipes both require work. The memo states that the 36-inch pipe “is partially covered with sediment on the upstream side of the dam, and the bar screen is badly deteriorated.” The valve is in “very poor condition” and currently leaks water, the memo added.

The 48-inch pipe is not operational, and its valve bonnet has frozen and is also currently leaking water.

“The valves are intended to provide a means of releasing water from the reservoir for downstream water management,” the memo states, adding that the Arizona Department of Water Resources “has directed that the valves be repaired.”

The preconstruction work, which is scheduled to be done by February 2018, would be just the first of several steps the city would have to take to repair the valves. Once the preconstruction work is done, the project would move on to two more stages, including a detailed design and estimated cost, and repair work.

In other action, the council will:

Consider accepting a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $140,000 ($127,272 in federal money, and $12,727 in city funds) to pay for seven complete sets of extrication equipment.

Consider a $120,958 contract with Entellus, Inc., for design and other engineering services for the Mingus and Douglas lift station and abandonment project.

The meeting will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. The council’s regular study session at 1 p.m. was canceled.