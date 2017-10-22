Texas district alters homecoming queen’s hair color in photo

A Houston mom is not happy. She says her daughter's school edited her homecoming queen picture without permission because she had purple hair. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QVd36NLNVh — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 17, 2017 by Stephanie Whitfield

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area school district has apologized for altering a high school homecoming queen’s purple hair in a photo.

Ebony Smith was crowned North Shore Senior High School’s homecoming queen last month.

Galena Park Independent School District shared a photo of Smith online last week in which her hair had been altered to appear brown.

Smith says the image was poorly edited and embarrassing.

The school district has apologized for posting the altered photo and has since replaced it with a black-and-white version of the picture.

The district’s student handbook says bright hair colors are unacceptable in the classroom, but Smith planned to dye her hair brown after homecoming.

Smith’s mother, Tameasha Watkins, says the situation is upsetting because the district changed her daughter’s appearance.