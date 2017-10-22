Prep Badminton: Badgers to host D-II state quarterfinal Monday

Prescott’s badminton team experienced mixed results at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II Singles and Doubles State Championships Friday and Saturday at Independence High School in Glendale, and yet the Northwest Section champions aren’t done with the 2017 postseason.

At approximately 4 p.m. Monday in Prescott’s auxiliary gym, the fourth-seeded Badgers will play host to a quarterfinals match in the D-II Team State Championships. They will face the winner of a first-round match pitting No. 12 Verrado against No. 5 Mesquite, also in the auxiliary gym.

In state singles on Friday, team No. 1 and fourth-seeded Abby Nelson won each of her matches in the first three rounds, including ones against Centennial, Greenway and Queen Creek, respectively.

On Saturday morning, Nelson succumbed in the semifinals to No. 1-seeded Natalie Weber of Mesquite and narrowly lost to Sunnyslope’s sixth-seeded Claire Pishko (9-11, 11-9, 9-11) in the consolation final to claim fourth place in the state for D-II.

In state doubles on Friday, Mackenzie Schultz and Zoey Frazier won a play-in round versus Raymond Kellis (15-6, 15-11), but subsequently lost in the first round to Independence’s third-seeded duo of Cierrah Hernandez and Deja Kennedy (6-15, 3-15).

Also in doubles on Friday, Prescott’s Sara D’Alessandro and Carolyn Hulse went three sets and fell in the first round to Mesquite’s eighth-seeded doubles team of Bella Meza and Shelby Varner.

“It was really close, and could have gone either way,” Prescott coach Bobbi Yoder said of the D’Alessandro-Hulse vs. Meza-Varner match.

Those setbacks were tempered, however, when the Badgers received their D-II Northwest Section Championship plaque on Friday.

UP NEXT

If Prescott wins its team state quarterfinal match on Monday, the Badgers would travel to Phoenix for the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Sunnyslope High School. The D-II team state championship match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, also at Sunnyslope.