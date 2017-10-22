Police: Man accused of fake ID use found hiding in trash can

Davontae Williams (Delaware State Police)

    Surveillance video shows how close police came to capturing a fraud suspect in a health food store. (Delaware State Police)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of trying to rent a car in Delaware using fake identification was caught hiding in a trash can.

    Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Davontae Williams tried to rent a car from Enterprise Car Rental in Wilmington on Wednesday.

    Police say employees realized Williams matched the description of someone suspected of attempting to use a fake ID earlier that day at another Enterprise location.

    Police say Williams fled when a trooper told him to stop. Williams was found hiding in the trash can after a lengthy foot chase.

    Williams, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by false pretense of over $1,500, resisting arrest and other charges.

    He was held in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.

    Jail officials said Friday they didn’t know if Williams has an attorney.

