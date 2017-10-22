Police: Man accused of fake ID use found hiding in trash can

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of trying to rent a car in Delaware using fake identification was caught hiding in a trash can.
Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Davontae Williams tried to rent a car from Enterprise Car Rental in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Police say employees realized Williams matched the description of someone suspected of attempting to use a fake ID earlier that day at another Enterprise location.
Police say Williams fled when a trooper told him to stop. Williams was found hiding in the trash can after a lengthy foot chase.
Williams, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by false pretense of over $1,500, resisting arrest and other charges.
He was held in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.
Jail officials said Friday they didn’t know if Williams has an attorney.
More like this story
- 1-armed man arrested with machete, clown mask calls it prank
- Cops: His wedding called off, Texas man torches 8 cars in NY
- Poop scooper pleads guilty to posing as Secret Service agent
- Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
- Mesa woman threatened with ax in home invasion, suspect caught on video
SUBMIT FEEDBACK