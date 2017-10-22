Obituary: Leland ‘Lee’ Paul

Leland ‘Lee’ Paul. World War Two Iwo Jima Marine Corps veteran, Leland ‘Lee’ Paul, 91, left for his final ‘adventure’ on Oct. 7, 2017, into the loving arms of God.

He was a Christian man and proud American, honoring our country through good and bad times. He was blessed to be on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and this year attended the Iwo Jima reunion. Both giving him a huge impact of gratitude.

Lee is survived by his devoted wife, Jeanne; daughter, Nan; grandson, Nic and his wife Alex; great-grandson, Miles; grandson, Chris; son, Doug; grandson, Justin; great granddaughter, Jaylee; son, Ryan and his wife, Amy; granddaughter, Hailey; grandson, Devin; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Carolyn; niece, Lindsay and her husband, Brian; great nephew, Brenton; great-niece, Lyla Lee-Ann; nephew, Chris and his wife, Jessica; and numerous nieces and nephews of his seven siblings.

Long lasting friendships from Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. Please know he kept each one of you in memory of happy times spent with you.

Lee was a retired executive with the Prudential Ins. Co. After retirement he mentored many toward a career in the insurance industry. He was well respected by all in the business world. ‘Be honest and respectful to your clients.’ Lee was strong of character, a keen intellect, knowledged on many topics, a sharp wit and immense charm. He was sound of judgment, young marrieds often sought out his council.

Multi talented: quick draw gun, horseman, roper, hunter, fisherman, tennis, power and sailing vessels. Not so great a golfer, he enjoyed being in nature with the fellas. Loved practical jokes on others and himself.

He sang and acted in plays. In Florida, for seven years, he twice weekly, with four others, sang at care centers.

He spoke to high school students in our area and in Phoenix, relating his experience as an 17-year-old Marine, going into battle, and returning home to begin building a life at 20 to return and complete his senior year of high school. Lee and Jeanne traveled to all U.S. states, all providence’s of Canada including Newfoundland and many foreign lands, researching prior to visits so they could experience all each place had to offer. Making ‘adventures’ together from the exotic to as simple as having a picnic in the pickup when caught in a summer rainstorm.

Together they ‘lived life,’ having no regrets, sharing a love of art, music, theater, travel. Parties by the hundreds, wine, dirty martini’s. From their first date to their last meal, they always sat across from one another, conversation and laughter came easy, continuing the building of a remarkable love story.

A man for all seasons and reasons. He was a ‘man’s man’, enjoying the weekly breakfast banter, learning and sharing. A delight to the ladies, ever the gentleman, kissing their hands at greetings. Ready with a helping hand and free sage advice. By his request, no formal memorial service was to be held. The men of his breakfast bunch honored him with a military tribute and prayers at Café 89. Private family gathering around his 20-foot flag pole with full military honors, Marine Corps hymn, taps and 21-gun salute was recently held. Lee chose to donate his body to science in the hope they might glean information to fight the battle against cancer. A fitting legacy for a decent man.

Please, raise a glass or cup to honor a man who lived a life of happiness and kindness toward humankind and animals. He will smile right back toward you with that twinkle in his eyes. To say he will be missed is so inadequate, especially by his wife, Jeanne, whom he often stated, ‘you are my everything.’ Ever thankful for precious years, yearning for a ‘wee bit’ more time.

A man who changed peoples lives in the most profound ways, we each have our story.

Thank You God for giving us Lee Paul. Donations may be made in his honor to the ‘Wounded Warriors’s Project or any organization which helps children.

Information provided by survivors.

