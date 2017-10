D. Leffel Beck, 74, of Prescott passed away Oct. 17, 2017. She was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Boise, Idaho.

She is survived by her husband, Darryl (Red); sons, Gary and Jim (Chrissy); and grandchildren, Levi, Logan, Cameron and Adam.

Per the family wishes there will be no services.

Information provided by survivors.