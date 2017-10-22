Need2Know: UltraWater Bar Health Store opening; Walmart discontinues Price Match at local stores; TCC donating thousands to local nonprofits; Amish Home Décor hosting Design Day

Walmart Price Match discontinued at local stores

All Walmart Supercenters throughout Arizona, including the three in the quad-city area, have discontinued their price matching policies as of Oct. 16.

Price Match made it so that if Walmart customers found a lower price from an online retailer on an identical, in-stock product, then Walmart would match the price.

Charles Crowson, Walmart’s Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, explained the reasoning for the decision:

“Customers count on us for everyday low prices. In select markets, we’re offering customers even lower prices on the national and private-label brands they trust and want. As a result, cashiers will no longer be able to price match at the register, from an ad or otherwise. We understand Ad Match provided an additional layer of reassurance for customers. That’s why we’re working hard to deliver upfront low prices that customers can trust every day of the week.”

UltraWater Bar Health Store grand opening

A new business called UltraWater Bar Health Store is hosting a grand opening event on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The store sells clean alkaline, hydrogen rich water, as well as health products and water filtration accessories for baths and showers.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store will be offering door prizes and food for anyone who stops by during the grand opening event, according to a news release. Visitors will also receive a card that permits them to pick up 15 gallons of filtered water for free within a 30-day timeframe.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m. Debbie Maranville from The Natural Healing Garden will providing the catering service.

The store is located at 8164 E. Highway 69 just off the corner of Robert Road and Highway 69. For more information, call the store at 928-458-4729.

TCC donating thousands to local nonprofits at store grand opening

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced it is donating $1,000, $2,000 and $3,000 to three local nonprofits in Prescott in honor of its new TCC store. The nonprofits selected to receive donations are: Resolution Horse Company, Circle L Ranch and Yavapai Humane Society.

On Friday, Oct. 27, at noon, the organizations will find out the dollar amount they will receive during a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentation at TCC, 1781 E. Highway 69.

Prescott residents are also invited to enjoy special limited time offers, according to a news release.

To determine which of the nonprofits receives which amount of money, community members were asked to vote.

Local nonprofits that are interested in receiving support from TCC through its ongoing Culture of Good movement can contact their local TCC store.

Amish Home Decor hosting Design Day

Amish Home Décor in Prescott Valley is teaming up with Dunn-Edwards, Hinkley Lighting, TOTO, Delta, Brizo, Cosentino, Kravet and others to host Design Day on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the store, 2710 N. Glassford Hill Road, up and coming designs and materials of the trade will be shown off and discussed. Local community development, builders, contractors, designers, engineers and anyone else in the field of expertise is invited to network and ask questions at the event. To RSVP, send an email to rsvpadcollective@gmail.com.

