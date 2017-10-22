‘History in the making': Phippen Roundabout will feature work by artist George Phippen

Already known in the community as the Phippen Roundabout, the traffic circle being built in front of the Phippen Museum on Highway 89 will soon truly embody that name.

A 14-foot-high replica of the last work of renowned Prescott western artist George Phippen is being sculpted by the Bronzesmith Fine Arts Foundry and Gallery in Prescott Valley.

When complete, the sculpture is slated to stand large in the center of the roundabout — towering to about 20 feet, including the concrete base.

The statue — titled “Cowboy in a Storm” — depicts a determined cowboy at work in the saddle, arm thrown back, his horse straddling a calf.

The public got a chance to see the clay-over-foam rendition of the sculpture during an open house at Bronzesmith’s Prescott Valley gallery on Oct. 12.

All-around action

Loren Phippen, son of George Phippen, said a miniature bronze of the “Cowboy in Storm” was the final work of his father, who died in 1966.

“It’s been ongoing for the last few years to do a large piece,” Phippen said of his dad’s works. “This one seemed like kind of a natural for the roundabout, because there’s action all around.”

George Phippen, who was a western-art sculptor and painter from Skull Valley, was the inspiration for the Phippen Museum, where western art is the focus.

Phippen grew up on farms in Iowa and Kansas, and his son says he was always drawn to ranching scenes of horses, cattle, and Southwestern landscapes.

Information from the Phippen Museum notes that Phippen’s work “typically conveys a keen sense of humor and unique insight into the everyday life of working cowboys.”

Ed Reilly, owner of Bronzesmith in Prescott Valley, said George Phippen is well-known among sculptors as one of the best. “He was very well-respected for a lot of reasons,” Reilly said.

When it came time to build a replica of Phippen’s original 16-inch miniature of “Cowboy in a Storm,” Reilly said, “It blew up perfectly.”

The proportions, even at 9.37-times the size of Phippen’s original work, were right on the mark, Reilly said — a sign of the quality of Phippen’s work.

“It just turned out so great,” he said of the enlarged replica.

Multi-step process

To replicate the miniature or “maquette,” Reilly explained that a scan was done, and a digital foam enlargement was developed. Then, an armature was made to hold it all together, and clay was applied.

Deb Gessner, Bronzesmith’s house sculptor, did the finishing work on the sculpture, Reilly said, adding, “She’s done a fabulous job at getting this done.”

Next up will be the bronze casting of sculpture — a process that Reilly said would be done in about 65 pieces.

Those pieces will be welded and assembled together, and then a final stainless-steel armature will be created to hold the sculpture up.

Reilly said the bronze sculpture is expected to be complete by May 2018, after which it will be installed in the roundabout.

In recent action, the Prescott City Council approved spending $5,886 to pay for the design, labor, and material costs for the concrete base that will hold up the statue.

The cost for the statue itself is being covered by the Prescott Area Art Trust. A city memo notes that the cost of the project is estimated at $165,000, and will be paid for by private donors.

Kevin Pitts of the Prescott Area Art Trust said the statue marks a significant art achievement in the community. “I think it’s super important,” he said, adding that the trust is “so happy to have a Phippen monument in front of the Phippen Museum.”

Prior to the City Council action on the concrete base, the project got the stamp of approval from the city’s Art in Public Places Committee, which approved the “letter of intent to donate art” from the Prescott Area Art Trust in September.

Cindy Gresser, chair of the city committee, lauded the process. “It is awesome that we finally have a process and a way to accept wonderful pieces of art,” she said, adding that the Prescott Area Art Trust had “stepped up” to take on the project.

Pitts said the project is being funded through “generous donors.”

Reilly sees the Phippen bronze as “a culture-keeper” type project. “It is a really exciting piece,” he said.

Last week’s open house was organized to allow the public in to see the sculpture in progress, Reilly said, adding, “This is history in the making here tonight.”