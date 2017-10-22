DPS: 2 arrested after Arizona troopers shot at during chase

CAREFREE (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody after they allegedly fired shots at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

DPS officials say the troopers were trying to make a traffic stop Sunday morning on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate speed on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

DPS officials say a pursuit began which led troopers to the Carefree area north of Phoenix.

The occupants allegedly fired shots at troopers and bailed out of the vehicle near Carefree.

A man and woman were later arrested after being found inside a bagel shop.

The names of the suspects weren’t immediately released.

DPS say the troopers didn’t fire their weapons at the two suspects and there were no reported injuries.