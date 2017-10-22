DPS: 2 arrested after Arizona troopers shot at during chase

The car from which shots were fired at DPS troopers Sunday morning. The vehicle, reported stolen out of New Mexico, was stopped traveling at a high rate of speed north of Black Canyon City. (DPS/Courtesy)

    • CAREFREE (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody after they allegedly fired shots at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

    DPS officials say the troopers were trying to make a traffic stop Sunday morning on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate speed on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City.

    The vehicle was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

    DPS officials say a pursuit began which led troopers to the Carefree area north of Phoenix.

    The occupants allegedly fired shots at troopers and bailed out of the vehicle near Carefree.

    A man and woman were later arrested after being found inside a bagel shop.

    The names of the suspects weren’t immediately released.

    DPS say the troopers didn’t fire their weapons at the two suspects and there were no reported injuries.

