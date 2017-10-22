The darkness of suicide has light shed on it

The Prescott Out of Darkness Community Walk Saturday, Nov. 4 at A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the one-mile loop walk begins at 10:30 a.m. The event goes till noon. The fundraising goal is $8,000; to date walk participants have generated pledges for about half that amount. For more information, call 928-225-5096. Visit afsp.org/Prescott

Ann Marie Boutin is a chipper, optimistic, dog-loving woman who spends her days arranging meals for seniors and in her off-duty hours offers support to those who have suffered the sadness of a suicide.

The 35-year-old Prescott College graduate who works for Meals on Wheels in Prescott does so because she wants to shine light on a darkness that came close to stealing her life when she was a teenager.

“People who often take their lives don’t really want to, they just don’t know how to reach out for help,” said Boutin, the local chairperson for the annual Out of Darkness Walk scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Granite Creek Park.

Again, Boutin knows of what she speaks.

“I was always able to put on a happy face,” Boutin said of hiding the anxiety, depression and deep sadness rooted in family abuse and alcoholism that invaded her life in early childhood.

In high school, Boutin said she was not someone teachers, classmates, or even close friends, would suspect as someone likely to attempt suicide. On the outside, she was a popular, happy-go-lucky girl perched on the precipice of a promising life.

The truth was not so tidy.

One night, Boutin’s seemingly normal teenage rebellion erupted into a life-or-death scenario; she succumbed to the shroud of darkness that she had till then strived to keep at bay.

“In my head at the time, I wanted to die. I felt there was nothing to live for,” Boutin said.

She counts herself beyond fortunate her attempt was thwarted in the nick of time; a friend found her unconscious and was able to call an ambulance and get her desperately needed medical treatment. Just a week after her unsuccessful attempt, Boutin’s friend “died from suicide.” She has subsequently lost another four friends to suicide.

Boutin said she and other prevention advocates use the phrase “died by suicide” rather than “commit suicide” because the latter word is seen as a condemnation, or as a misleading notion that it was a calculated decision. Boutin and other survivors of attempted suicide are clear they wanted to halt their pain rather than actually end their life. So they prefer to state a fact over casting blame.

Yavapai County is known to have a suicide rate that is almost twice the rate of the rest of the state. In 2016, the county’s Medical Examiner documented 69 suicides. The Yavapai County Community Health Services noted in its 2017 report that it is an “alarming health trend.”

The Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition was created out of a need to spread awareness and work toward reducing the impact of suicide death in the region.

“I remember regretting what I had done, but I had no energy to get up and reach out for help,” Boutin said.

Boutin admits telling her story does not come without a fair share of angst. She forces herself to share, though, because she never wants to stay “out of the darkness.”

A former Phoenix-area resident who participated in some walks there to honor lost loved ones, Boutin moved to Prescott five years ago and as a college student opted to start one here. Boutin earned her degrees in human development and adventure education. She said her dream s to start a wilderness therapy program for survivors of attempts or those who have lost someone to suicide. She facilitates a local Survivors of Suicide support group.

As she prepares for this year’s walk, Boutin admits this is not just a way to heighten awareness and outreach to others “but to keep me alive.”

Prescott Meals on Wheels Executive Director Bert Ijams, Boutin’s boss, said she has nothing but the deepest admiration for Boutin’s “levelheadedness, sensitivity and empathy” and willingness to share a piece of her soul so as to spare someone else from suffering the agony that comes with a suicide.

“On a personal level, I’m so glad she wasn’t successful,” Ijams said. “She has a zest and a joy for life she brings to everything she does. And it’s infectious to the people around her. I think her openness and commitment to suicide prevention will save lives.”