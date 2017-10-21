Obituary: Sidney Moglewer

Sidney Moglewer died Sept. 25, 2017, in the evening. He was born Central City, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 1924. Sidney graduated the Naval Academy in 1945 and went right into the Pacific on the USS San Francisco. He worked in the Aerospace industry and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission prior to his retirement.

Sidney had a wonderful 28 years of retirement in Prescott, Arizona. He hiked with several Prescott hiking groups, played a little late-in-life tennis and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage to his wife, Edna. There will be a service at the VA Cemetery Columbarium at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.



Information provided by survivors.