Obituary: James Lewis Chamberlin

James Lewis Chamberlin passed away on Oct. 13, 2017, at the age of 76 in Prescott, Arizona.

Jim was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to Wilbur and Beulah Chamberlin. He grew up in Denver and graduated from East High School in 1958.

Jim went on to college and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He was a life-long “Buffs” fan and loved his alma mater. After college, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. Once out of the Marines, he began his career working at Allstate, which is where he met his wife, Lynne.

They were married on Aug. 4, 1979, and soon moved to Saratoga, California, where they raised their two children. After his 32-year career with Allstate, Jim retired in 1997 and they moved to Prescott, Arizona. He was an avid tennis and pickleball player. He loved

listening to jazz music and played the saxophone. Jim and Lynne also enjoyed traveling together and with their friends. He especially loved being a “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynne; his son, Scott (Nancy) Chamberlin; his daughter, Heather (Miles) Scalabrin; his grand-children, Kyra, Kyle, Cody, Will, Kate, David, Julia and Michael; his brother, Robert (Chris) Chamberlin; and many good friends.

A memorial service will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott on Friday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Music Ministry at American Lutheran Church or to the American Lung Association.



