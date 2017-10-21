Letter: Fake news – repeat

Editor:

I am responding about the liberals who listen to fake news and are just repeat it and believe it. First of all, President Trump is trying his hardest to fight for the American citizens, to make America the way it should be run!

Trump is not a liar. People need to wake up, politicians are corrupt. Washington, D.C., is corrupt and has been for decades! It’s not President Trump, it is the corruption in news, politicians, Hollywood, etc. We are of the people for the people. It’s called the Constitution of the United States of America.

God bless America.

Theresa Bennett

Chino Valley