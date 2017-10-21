Letter: Endangered species

Editor:

I once wrote a poem about the plight of an Eskimo girl I knew, and intimated a spiritual witness to her life with the line “while the walrus watched, crying.”

Today I’m thinking a lot about the walrus, that big blubbery tusked arctic animal with yet another reason to cry, given it has been denied protection of the Endangered Species Act. Environmentalists have sought protection for walruses as, like polar bears, their habitat is threatened by melting ice, and no ice equals no polar animals.

But the walrus is not the only animal threatened. According to Brett Hartl of the Center for Biological Diversity, if five bills advanced by the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources are passed, “...monarch butterflies, wolverines, and hundreds of other imperiled animals (will be put) on a fast track to extinction.” (biologicaldiversity.com)

An evolution of consciousness in the world is sorely needed. “Consciousness” refers to what we are able to see and take into account. If we are unable or unwilling to see and take account of the harm we are doing, not only to one another, but to this pretty blue planet and its diverse life forms, then it may not be long before we will all be shedding tears, witnessing the stark and joyless world both our actions and inactions have created.

Please speak up for threatened creatures. For a local start, consider supporting the

efforts of Arizonans for Wildlife and the Sierra Club in protecting the state’s wildcats. Thank you.

La Wanna Durbin

Prescott Valley