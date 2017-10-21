Are you a blinded bystander or a life saver?

Kitty Genovese was a young, vibrant manager of a New York City bar the same year the Beatles had a No. 1 hit and soldiers were headed off to war in Vietnam.

In life, she was not a celebrity. In death, she has become the poster child for what is known as the “bystander effect.”

On Thursday afternoon, as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Yavapai College Det. James Tobin shared Genovese’s story at a MatForce Lunch and Learn program attended by some 30 nonprofit and civic leaders. The final moments of Genovese’s life proved an awakening to police and other advocates against sexual and domestic violence — her murder is hailed as a catalyst for the introduction of the 9-1-1 emergency call system — on the need to better educate the public on how to do more than stand by when they witness violence in their midst.

The Crime

In the early morning hours of March 13, 1964, the petite, 28-year-old left her job to drive home to the Kew Gardens apartment complex in Queens. Unbeknownst to her, she was spotted by a killer who stalked and then twice stabbed the woman outside her apartment building.

Staggering toward the entrance to her apartment, Genovese screamed and caught the attention of one man who yelled out his window to leave her alone. The attacker, later identified as Winston Moseley, 28, of Manhattan, fled back to his car, but when no one rushed to the woman’s rescue, he returned. He raped, stabbed and robbed her of $49.

Of some 38 witnesses believed to have witnessed all or portions of both attacks, a couple who said they dialed the police, only one came to her rescue; another young female neighbor who risked her safety to comfort the woman as she died in her arms. The police didn’t arrive until it was too late.

Why did people ignore her cries for help? If police were called, why did no one come?

These are lingering questions that have prompted more than 50 years of examination by renowned psychologists, forensic experts, journalists, and even Genovese’s brother. They have dissected accounts, and corrected and debunked certain facts, with the purpose of learning lessons they hope will save future lives.

After his arrest and confession to the crime, Moseley was asked by a New York police detective why he chose to attack in an area with so many possible witnesses. Tobin remains chilled by his response.

“I knew they wouldn’t do anything, people never do,” Moseley answered.

Sad Reality

In today’s world, with new law enforcement protocols and better public awareness about the complexities of domestic and sexual violence, Tobin said it might be easy for people to think that the response to a Genovese-style crime would not happen again.

The sad reality is it still does.

In one graphic video Tobin showed, a young woman goes to a nightclub with friends and ends up a victim of sexual assault. The video offers a rewind of how that assault might not have occurred had any of the various characters she encountered throughout the evening intervened; her girlfriend, the bartender, a male guest, a roommate.

“We will face a time when we can step in and make a difference,” Tobin said, recalling an incident when his own father, a firefighter, rescued a man who fell off an escalator as others ignored his plight.

Do The Right Thing

To go from simply being a bystander to violence, be it an act of bullying, domestic abuse or other criminal deed, requires only that someone “be a good citizen; someone who does the right thing,” Tobin said.

Family Advocacy Center Director Missy Sikara echoed Tobin’s sentiments, noting the issue of outreach to victims of violence is a “huge issue for us.” She said it is critical that communities continue to have conversations so people feel empowered to be more than a bystander.

If someone feels safe, they can intervene directly, or they can tell someone who is capable of making an intervention, be that a teacher, a boss, a police officer, or a family member, or the person can be a friend to a victim, supporting them as they strive to heal or make decisions in the aftermath of violence, Tobin said.

“I know we have a lot of goodness in our community,” Tobin said. “We have to do this street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. More people need to get off the sidelines and get in the game.”