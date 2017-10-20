Prep Football: Salome eliminates Mayer, advances in 1A playoffs

For the second straight fall, Mayer’s football team has bowed out in the first round of the 1A State Tournament.

No. 12 seed Salome upset the fifth-seeded Wildcats, 72-42, in a clash between 1A West region foes Friday night at Mathern Field in Spring Valley.

Mayer finished an otherwise stellar season with an 8-2 record, while the Frogs improved to 5-4. The Wildcats had defeated Salome, 36-14, in their regular-season region clash Sept. 15 on the road.

However, the Frogs came prepared for the playoffs, avenging that setback by executing a few big plays.

Mayer struggled in the second half after losing star fullback Dacodah Jensen to a foot injury on the second play of the half. Standout quarterback Dylan Wilhide also had to exit the game late due to a concussion, second-year coach Mike Gutierrez said. “Injury bug bit us tonight,” he added.

UP NEXT

Salome will travel to defending 1A state runner-up and fourth-seeded Williams Saturday, Oct. 28, for a 6 p.m. kickoff in the quarterfinals. Williams, as one of the Top 4 seeds, received an opening-round bye this week.