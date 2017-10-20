Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Masters Swim Team nab multiple gold medals in Mesa

Prescott Masters Swim Team nab multiple gold medals in Mesa

The Prescott Masters Swim Team had eight swimmers win gold medals at the 2017 Jamina Winston Short Course Meters Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 19, in Mesa. Ray Bellem, 81, took first in the 100-meter individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 50 backstroke. Brigid Bunch, 54, took first in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke, while 78-year-old Gaile Harden took first in the 200 breaststroke and 200 medley relay, among other winners.

Prescott will swim in the 2017 Arizona Championships on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s annual meeting Oct. 23 at Guacamaya’s in Prescott

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, the Mile Hi Horseshoe Club will play host to its annual meeting and awards presentation for the 2017 league season at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5 at PV Event Center

The Prescott Valley Event Center opens its doors to the public for ice skating beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, with two free skate sessions set to take place at 2 p.m. Skate rental fees still apply and are provided at a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission for ages 13 and up is $4.50 and children 12 and under are free. Skate rentals are $4 and skate sharpening is $6. For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department website at pvaz.net or call 928-759-3090.

Officers Down 5K cancelled

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, the annual Officers Down 5K in Prescott has been cancelled, according to event organizers Friday. No reason was given for its cancellation. The Officers Down 5K event helps honor America’s fallen law enforcement heroes and celebrates those who put their lives on the line daily in our community. Event organizers said Friday they will look to reschedule the Officers Down 5K run for early 2018.

Goshindo Games comes to Yavapai College Nov. 18

The United States Association of Martial Artists is hosting a two-star event Saturday, Nov. 18, on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott. Yavapai’s gymnasium will host several styles of fighting, including Kumite, Kobudo, Kata and Chanbara disciplines. Attendees are asked to pay $40 for two events and $10 for each additional event. Spectators are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For more information, or to pre-register for the event, go to prescottkarate.com.