Letter: Election facts

Editor:

RE: Lee Radu, letter titled “Fake President,” that appeared on Oct. 13.

Let me begin with this disclaimer: I am a lifelong Republican. Having said that, and admitting that I voted for Donald Trump, over the last six months I have become increasingly disenchanted with my choice. With all the contention in D.C., I’m not sure I’ll ever vote again -- but that could be an entirely different letter.

There are a number of things in Mr. Radu’s letter that lead me to responding.

First: I doubt that there are many people in the U.S. who don’t believe that somehow Russia meddled in the election. However, to this point in time, there has been no solid evidence that there was collusion between the Trump faction and Russia. If, and when, that happens, I will be at the front of the line calling for impeachment. Until then, the election of Donald Trump should must be considered legitimate.

The second point: Mr. Radu questions the legitimacy again by questioning how Trump could be president even though Clinton won the popular vote. I would point out that this not just the first time this has happened, but the fifth time the Electoral College result was opposite of the popular vote. Did the Russians, or some other outside group, meddle in the elections in 1824, 1876, 1888, and 2000, as well? The Electoral College was established in the U.S. Constitution — it wasn’t manipulated by Trump in his election.

Half- and mis-truths can only go so far. But if you shout them loud enough, people listen. Those are the real “Fake News.”

Mike Payson

Prescott Valley