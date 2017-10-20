Gameday Glance: Mohave Thunderbirds at #24 Bradshaw Mountain Bears

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Bob Pavlich Field

mugshot photo

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: October 20, 2017 noon

    • Bears Gameday Glance

    Mohave Thunderbirds at #24 Bradshaw Mountain Bears

    When: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

    Where: Bob Pavlich Field, Prescott Valley

    Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates.

    Records: Mohave (2-6, 1-3 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-5, 3-1 Grand Canyon)

    Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain defeated Lee Williams 35-15. Mohave lost to Buckeye Union 65-40.

    Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 54, Mohave 28 (Oct. 21, 2016, at Mohave)

    The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain is in a three-way tie for second place in the Grand Canyon Region with Prescott and Flagstaff, who face off tonight at Bill Shepard Field. All three teams have 3-1 region records.

    Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain – QB Austin Gonzales, WR Bryan Price, LB Timmy Young, OL/DL Trey Gustafson, WR/DB Devon Olson; Mohave – QB/TE/LB Brent Moore, RB William Robinzine, TB/LB Deven Lobato.

    Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (1st year); Mohave – Rudy Olvera (N/A)

    Weather Forecast: 58 degrees, wind SW 14 mph, Sunset at 5:48 p.m.

    More like this story