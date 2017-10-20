Badgers Gameday Glance

#16 Flagstaff Eagles at #20 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott

Records: Prescott (5-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon); Flagstaff (6-2, 3-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott defeated Coconino last week 35-13. Flagstaff lost to Mingus 41-10.

Last Meeting: Prescott 43, Flagstaff 12 (Oct. 21, 2016, at Flagstaff)

The Setting: Prescott and Flagstaff are involved in a three-way tie second place in the Grand Canyon region. Bradshaw Mountain, which plays Mohave Friday, is also 3-1 in region.

Players to Watch: Prescott – QB Austin Clark, RB Ryan Greene, WR John Chaffuer, SS Colton Amos, LB Sam Giordan; Flagstaff – QB Henry Tagle, WR Shane Lusk, WR Tanner Caputo, DL Quentin Miller, LB Dyllon Joseph.

Fast Fact: The Badgers are a perfect 5-0 on the road this season, but are winless (0-3) at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott in 2017.

Coaches: Prescott – Michael Gilpin (2nd Year); Flagstaff – Co-Coaches Paul Wolf and Bob Castillo (2nd Season)

Weather Forecast: 58 degrees, Winds SW 14 mph, Sunset at 5:48 p.m.